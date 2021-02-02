Ashwini-Sairaj break into Top 20 in mixed doubles rankings

"Mixed doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa enters top 20 in the latest BWF World Ranking. A fantastic show in the Asian Leg ensures career-best ranking and a jump of 16 spots for the Indian shuttlers. Kudos Guys," Badminton Association of India (BAI) said in a tweet.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini have made a jump of 16 places and are placed at the 19th spot in the rankings which got updated on Tuesday.

The rankings are being led by the Chinese pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

The Indian duo reached the pre-quarters of the Yonex Thailand Open where they faced defeat against the Chinese pair of Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung.

In the Toyota Thailand Open, Satwiksairaj and Ashwini reached the semi-finals but were unable to progress further as they faced a hard fought defeat against Thailand's Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

In men's singles rankings, Kidambi Srikanth has moved up by a spot and is placed at the 13th spot while Sai Praneeth has dropped by a spot to the 17th place. In women's singles category, PV Sindhu has maintained her seventh place in while Saina Nehwal has also made a one-spot jump and is placed at the 19 spot.

In men's doubles, the Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj is placed at the 10th spot.

