'Ashwin's return is a good thing but will he be in the XI?'

Ashwin is back in the limited-overs set-up after a long four years. He last played a T20I for India in 2017, against West Indies in Jamaica.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin may have been included in the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, but former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar is doubtful over the veteran off-spinner getting a chance to feature in the mega event.

Speaking with 'Sports Tak' after the BCCI announced India's squad for T20 World Cup, Gavaskar said Ashwin's selection is jus‘ a 'consolation'cup' by the selectors to make up for his absence in the playing XI during the just concluded England Test series.

"Ashwin's return is a good thing but we'll have to wait and see if he gets a place in the playing XI. You have selected him in the 15, that's alright, you chose him in the squad in England as well but are not giving him the chance in the XI.

"So, he's perhaps just given a consolation cup to make up for the disappointment that he might have from here (in England). Will he play in the XI? Only time will tell," Gavaskar had said.

