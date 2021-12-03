Asia Youth Paralympic Games: Kashish Lakra wins gold as India bags three medals

Manama [Bahrain], December 3 (ANI): Indian contingent bagged three more medals in the ongoing 2021 Asia Youth Paralympic Games on Friday.



The Tokyo Paralympian Kashish Lakra (F51) bagged a gold medal in the club throw while Laxit (F54) won bronze in the javelin throw. Sanjay R. Neelam (F11) clinched bronze in Shotput.

"#TeamIndia continues its medal run at the ongoing Asian Youth Para Games 2021 with 3 more [medals] Club Throw(W) @KashishLakra (F51) wins GOLD Javelin Throw(M) Laxit (F54) wins BRONZE Shotput(M) Sanjay R. Neelam (F11) wins BRONZE Congratulations," SAI Media tweeted.

Earlier, Ananya Bansal won the country's first medal - silver, in Shotput in the F20 category at the 2021 Games.

Bahrain is hosting its biggest Para sport event ever, the 4th Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG), from December 2 to 6.

Around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries are competing across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball. (ANI)

