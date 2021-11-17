Asian Archery Championships: Indian men's compound team wins bronze medal

The trio of Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini got the better of host nation's squad of Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Nawaz Rakib and Sohel Rana, beating them 235-223.

Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian men's team of compound archers clinched the bronze medal at Asian Archery Championships 2021 after beating Bangladesh, here on Wednesday.

This was India's first podium finish at the ongoing continental event held at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

However, the women's compound team lost to Kazakhstan in the third-place contest. The Indian team featuring Jyothi Vennam, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur went down 208-220 to Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Makarchuk and Roxana Yunussova of Kazakhstan.

Jyothi Vennam will next compete in the compound mixed team finals with partner Rishabh Yadav, where they will face top seeds Korea.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Vennam, Abhishek Verma and Mohit have also reached the individual semis, which takes place on Thursday.

India's recurve teams are also in the fray to win gold, with both men's and women's teams reaching their respective finals. On the other hand, the mixed recurve team will contest for the bronze medal. All recurve matches will take place on Friday.

--IANS

avn/cs