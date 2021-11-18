Asian Archery C'ships: Abhishek Verma finishes with silver

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 18 (ANI): India's Abhishek Verma bagged silver in the Men's Individual final at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday in Dhaka.



The 32-year old bowed out of the tournament after losing to the Korean archer Kim Jongho by 148-149. This is Abhishek's second Asian championship, as he earlier won Bronze in the men's team event.

The game went down to the wire as both the archers kept on fighting till the last minute. Verma went down in the very round as he was able to grab 29 while Jongho took 30. However, all the next rounds went for a draw and the game ended with Abhishek losing by one point.

Earlier in the day, India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold in the women's compound final after defeating former world champion Oh Yoohyun by 146-145.

On the other hand, Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam settled for silver. The Korean pair of Kim Yunhee and Choi Yonghee defeated the Indians by a narrow margin of 155-154. (ANI)