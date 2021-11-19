Asian Archery C'ships: India's campaign ends with seven medals

Dhaka, Nov 19 (IANS) India's campaign at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 ended with seven medals as the recurve women's and men's teams settled for silver on Friday. Both the men's and women's teams lost their respective finals to the Koreans.

In the women's recurve final, the Korean team of Ryoo Su Jung, Oh Yejin, and Lim Haejin defeated the Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, and Madhu Vedwan 6-0, while in men's final, the Korean trio of Leo Seungyun, Kim Pil-Joong, and Han Woo Tack outclassed the Indian team of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe, and Kapil 6-2.