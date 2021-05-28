Asian Boxing C'ship: Panghal enters final, sets up gold medal clash against Rio Olympic champ Shakhobidin

During an intense battle between World Championships silver medallist Panghal and bronze medallist Bibossinov, the Indian made a cautious start and tried to keep a distance from the opponent.He looked more aggressive later in the second round and hit some clean punches to put pressure on Bibossinov.Panghal carried on the momentum throughout the match and stamped his authority over Kazakh boxer to secure a commanding 5-0 win.Aiming to win second successive gold, the Indian boxer will take on Rio Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan in the gold medal match on Monday.India is now assured of at least five silver medals with four women already making their way into the finals earlier on Thursday at the prestigious event which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation.With 15 medals confirmed, the Indian contingent will achieve its highest medal haul, surpassing the previous best of 13 (2 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze) from the 2019 edition in Bangkok.On Thursday six-time World Champion Mary Kom (51kg) alongside three more Indian women pugilists--Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg), and Lalbuatsahi (64kg)--progressed into the finals.The defending champion Pooja received a walk-over against Mongolia's Munkhbat. While in the other last-4 bouts played late on Friday night, Lalbuatsaihi was declared the winner after her opponents from Kuwait Noura Almutairi abandoned the bout in the second round following the relentless attack by the Indian.Anupama (+81kg) also emerged victorious against Mokhira Abdullaeva of Uzbekistan.Meanwhile, it was heartbreak in the 54kg as the two-time youth world champion Sakshi Chaudhary, who was initially adjudged as the winner, lost her place in the final and had to settle with a bronze medal after the opponent Dina Zholaman appealed to review the last round of the bout. The jury upheld the claim and altered the result in favour of Kazakh boxer.Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Jasmine (57kg) Monika (48kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety (81kg) are the other women boxers who secured bronze medals after enduring defeats in their respective last-4 clashes.The International Boxing Association, AIBA has allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money for the ongoing Championships. The gold medallists of men's and women's categories will be awarded with USD 10,000 while both the silver and bronze medal winners will take home USD 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.Final matches of women's and men's categories will take place on Sunday and Monday respectively.The event has witnessed the presence of 150 boxers from 17 countries including strong boxing nations such as India, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan. (ANI)