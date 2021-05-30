Asian boxing: Marykom loses in 51kg final, settles for silver

Dubai, May 30 (IANS) Six-time world champion MC Marykom failed to win her sixth Asian Boxing Championship title as she lost 2-3 to Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final of the 51kg category here on Sunday, and settled for silver.

Despite having huge experience, Marykom, 38, failed to tame Nazym, who is nearly 11 years younger to her.