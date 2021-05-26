Asian boxing: Panghal enters semis, assured of a medal

Panghal, the World silver medallist and defending champion, defeated Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia 3-2 in a quarter-final bout.

Dubai, May 26 (IANS) Olympic Games-bound Amit Panghal entered the semi-finals of the men's 52kg category of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Wednesday, and assured a medal for India.

The Indian made a cautious start, but shifted gears as the match progressed. On the other hand, the Mongolian boxer was aggressive from the word go and kept pace with Panghal throughout the nail-biting contest. But it was Panghal's tactical brilliance that enabled him to edge past Enkhmandakh.

Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will be seen in action late on Wednesday evening.

In the women's section, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) will be seen in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The Indian women's team has entered the semi-finals in almost all the weight categories, including 60kg and 54kg.

--IANS

