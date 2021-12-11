Asian Champions Trophy: Happy to return to India squad, says goalkeeper Karkera

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, who has been included in the squad for the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, said that he is excited to once again don the Indian jersey.



The 26-year-old last played for India at the Tokyo Olympics test event in 2019 and is eager to make a return after over two years.

"I am really excited to get a chance to play for India after a long time. Anytime you get a chance to don the Indian jersey, you feel the goosebumps. I am not nervous at all as we have trained well. I feel confident about myself and my abilities," he said in an official release.

The Mumbai hockey player, though, added that he will have big shoes to fill with veteran goalie PR Sreejesh, who was a key player in India's historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, being rested from the tournament.

"PR Sreejesh has done so much for India for so many years. It is always going to be hard to fill his shoes. But I will try to give my 100 per cent whenever I get an opportunity," Suraj said.

"We have been learning from him for so long. He shares his knowledge with all of us during goalpost training and gives us a lot of tips. So, I have a big responsibility," he added.

Apart from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, and experienced player Varun Kumar, Team India have also included young players like Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Mandeep Mor to give them a platform to showcase their abilities. But Suraj expressed confidence in India's defensive troops.

"Everyone in the defence knows their duties and roles they have to play. Goalkeeping is my duty and my zone. So, of course, it is important on my part to keep communicating with the defence line," Suraj said.

This will be India's first competition since the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Speaking on India's prospects in the tournament, Suraj said that the team will take the tournament match by match.

"We aim to win the trophy. We will take it match by match, irrespective of which team we are facing. We will try not to think about results and keep a clear mind. We are going to play a tournament after a long time. So, of course, players are fresh and excited to perform," he signed off.

Three-time Champions India will begin their campaign at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 on December 14 against South Korea. (ANI)

