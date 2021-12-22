Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Pakistan, win bronze

India defeated Pakistan in a memorable encounter to clinch bronze and finish on the podium in Dhaka.
In the clash between the joint defending champions India and Pakistan for the third-place finish in Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Manpreet Singh's boys came up on top on Wednesday.
A day after falling short against Japan in the semi-final (lost 3-5), India prevailed 4-3 in a close contest.
India had beaten Pakistan 3-1 in the group match earlier in the tournament.
India had topped the round-robin stages with an unbeaten record but coach Graham Reid's worst nightmare came true as they played out a listless first half against Japan that cost them.