  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Asian Cup qualifiers: India, Afghanistan play goalless first-half

Asian Cup qualifiers: India, Afghanistan play goalless first-half

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 16th, 2021, 00:41:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Doha, June 15 (IANS) India and Afghanistan played out a goalless first-half of a Group E match of the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium here on Tuesday.

While the 105th-ranked India are out of the race for the World Cup qualification, they only need to avoid defeat against the 149th-ranked Afghanistan to confirm the third spot behind leaders Qatar (22 points) and second-placed Oman (15 points) in Group E, and progress to the next round.

--IANS

qma/akm

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features