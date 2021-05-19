Asian Games shot put champ Toor gears up to crack Olympic mark

"The pandemic disrupted our international competition and exposure plan. We were supposed to travel to Turkey last month but it was postponed as the Turkish government imposed a 15-day quarantine rule on Indians due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. Now our main focus is to crack the Tokyo Olympic qualification standard of 21.10m next month in Bengaluru," Toor's coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon told IANS.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Tejinderpal Singh Toor, the Asian Games champion in men's shot put, hopes to achieve Tokyo Olympic Games qualification mark of 21.10 metres at next month's domestic competition in Bengaluru after missing international events last month due to pandemic.

Dhillon said Toor had injured his right hand in October 2020 and missed training.

"We just had two months of good training to prepare for the domestic competition in March. Still we crossed the 20-metre mark at the Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Patiala," added the coach.

During the Federation Cup in March, Toor's season best and gold medal-winning performance was 20.58m. "Since then we have done more hard training sessions. We are looking forward to the next domestic competition in June to achieve our goal of qualifying for Tokyo Olympic Games starting from July 23," said Dhillon.

