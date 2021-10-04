Asian Table Tennis C'ships: India men's doubles teams capture two more bronze

Doha [Qatar], October 4 (ANI): Indian table tennis players captured two more medals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar.



For the first bronze medal of the day, the men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar went down fighting to WR 26 South Korean pair of Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim by 2-3 in semis.

Later, Tokyo Olympians Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost against WR 14 Japanese pair of Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami by 0-3 in another semi-final.

On Sunday, Sharath and Sathiyan prevailed over Singapore's Zhe Yu Chew and Kun Ting Beh 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 12-10) in the last eight to make the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Harmeet and Manav made it to the top four after knocking out the top-seeded pair of Noshad Alamiyan and Nima Alamian of Iran in straight games (12-10, 11-5, 11-6).

India has already won a bronze in the men's team event. (ANI)

