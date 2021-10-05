Asian TT Championships: India end campaign with three bronze

Sharath Kamal Achanta-Satihyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar-Harmeet Desai, the two Indian men's doubles teams lost their respective semi-final clashes and had to settle for bronze medals.

Doha, Oct 4 (IANS) India won two more medals and ended their Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 campaign with a total of three bronze medals, here on Monday.

Olympians Sharath and G Sathiyan were beaten 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 13-11) by Japan's Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami.

On the other hand, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai lost 2-3 (4-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 8-11) to South Korea's Jang Woo-Jin and Lim Jong-Hoon .

Thakkar-Desai had earlier beaten Noshad Alamiyan and Nima Alamian from Iran, in the quarter-finals. The two doubles pairs were India's last remaining representation in the competition.

The Indian men's team comprising Sharath, Sathiyan, Harmeet, Manav and Sanil Shetty had earlier reached the semi-finals to bring home the first medal on Friday.

Two men's doubles medals on Monday, along with the men' team bronze won on Friday, made this edition India's best outing at the continental championship.

