Asian Youth Para Games: Indian contingent return home with 41 medals

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Indian contingent returned home on Wednesday with 41 medals which include 12 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals after successfully competing at the Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain.

The Indian para shuttlers won 15 medals with Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar claiming three medals each. In Athletics, India clinched 22 medals in which eight players won gold, six silver and eight clinched bronze medals, while in swimming India won three medals, including one silver and two bronze.