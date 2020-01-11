Aspire to become MS Dhoni, says Alex Carey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI against India, Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey said that he aspires to win games for Australia as MS Dhoni does for his country.

"I guess if you look at the likes of the best in the world MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much from him and was lucky enough to play against him. Just the way he takes the game deep and won the games for India, I aspire to do like that one day," Carey said at press-conference here on Saturday.



In 2019, Australia won the five-match ODI series against the hosts 3-2 after losing first the two games.

The 28-year-old said that Australia are striving to win back to back series in India.

"I don't know if too many teams won back to back series in India and that something we are striving to do," he said.

Commenting on his wicket-keeping skills, Carey said that earlier experience of playing here has helped him to deal with conditions in India.

"You just learn on from your experiences, I guess it was great to come over here last year and to learn about the conditions. World Cup was a fantastic learning experience," he added.

Kangaroos will take on Team India in the first ODI of the three-match on January 14 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (ANI)

