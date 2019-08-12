Athletic Bilbao striker Williams extends contract

<p>Madrid, Aug 12 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao on Monday announced that striker Inaki Williams has signed a new contract until the end of June 2028.</p><br> <br>The news comes just days after the striker was mentioned as a possible target for Manchester United on the last day of the Premier League transfer window, and it is the third time he has extended his contract with the club in the past three and a half years, Xinhua news agency reported.<br> <br>The new deal sees Williams' buyout clause increased to 135 million euros and should be enough to dissuade all but the very richest of clubs from trying to sign him.<br> <br>The 25-year-old, who was born in Bilbao and has progressed through the Athletic youth system, has made one appearance for the Spanish national team.<br> <br>He has made over 200 appearances for Athletic in all competitions and has made an incredible 118 consecutive first team appearances in the Liga Santander - playing every game in the past three seasons, with the last time he missed a match back in April 2016.<br> <br>--IANS<br>kk/vd

