Athletics: Diamond League releases disciplines for 2022 season

Participants will have up to seven opportunities to compete for Diamond League points in their chosen discipline in the course of the season, as they bid for a place in the Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Zurich, Dec 21 (IANS) The 2022 Diamond League will pit the worlds best athletes against each other across 14 meetings and 32 disciplines, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

"Each of the 13 series meetings will take place in a two-hour TV world programme and will stage at least 13 diamond disciplines," the Diamond League said in a statement.

"At the end of the 13 series meetings, the athletes with the most points in each diamond discipline will qualify for a place in the final in Zurich on September 7-8," it added.

Shenzhen has been confirmed as the second Chinese leg of the 2022 Diamond League calendar after Shanghai. As of now, China is scheduled to host events for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai was already confirmed and Diamond League organisers handed them back-to-back events as per the schedule.

Prior to its cancellation last year as COVID-19 restrictions stayed in place in China, Shenzhen was set to feature on the 2021 schedule.

The season starts in China in Shanghai on July 30 with the following week's meeting taking place on August 6.

Like this year, Zurich will be the only meeting to stage every single diamond discipline, with all 32 Diamond League champions to be crowned over the course of a two-day season finale.

However, the season calendar and the allocation of disciplines remain subject to change according to the global health situation in 2022.

