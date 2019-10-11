ATK launches campaign with Ganguly

The ISL Season 6 is all set to start from October 20 with ATK, taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the season opening game.

ATK is back with their Season 1 winning coach, Antonio Habas who got them their maiden title and stars like Pritam Kotal and Roy Krishna who will look to help them clinch the trophy for a record third time.

In the Star Sports campaign, ATK's new look is captured and the TVC is part of Star Sports' larger campaign named #TrueLove which is all about celebrating fans' love for the beautiful game of football, a statement said.

The TVC takes an interesting view on how ATK is not just a team but it's a state where fans are so passionate about football that the fans are thoroughly updated. Ganguly, signs off saying, "Eikhane Dada ami na, ATK" which literally translates to, Sourav Ganguly is not the dada, but ATK as a team is. Currently ATK is at par with Chennaiyin FC as both the teams have won two titles each till date, thus giving the Kolkata based team, a chance to create history by winning the third title.