ATK Mohun Bagan appoint Juan Ferrando as head coach

ATK Mohun Bagan decided to part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Saturday after a string of four matches without a win - their longest in ISL.

Goa, Dec 20 (IANS) Indian Super League franchise ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday appointed Juan Ferrando as their head coach, a club statement said. Earlier in the day, FC Goa announced that Juan Ferrando has stepped down as the head coach.

Bagan are placed seventh in the table with eight points from six games. Habas had won the ISL with the erstwhile ATK in 2014 and 2019-20 becoming the first manager to win the title twice.

Ferrando himself got off to the worst possible start with FC Goa, losing the first three games before back-to-back victories against SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC steadied the Goa ship.

Ferrando, who was the coach of ISL side FC Goa said, "I will give my 110 per cent from day one so all fans can enjoy the best brand of football and hopefully we can celebrate together soon. I will consistently work towards helping our team give their best."

Ferrando had triggered a release clause in his contract, which allowed him to leave FC Goa with immediate effect.

FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon confirmed the development through a series of tweets.

"With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," Tandon tweeted.

