ATK Mohun Bagan players reach Maldives for AFC Cup matches

ATKMB, the 2020/21 ISL runners-up, will kick off their campaign against the winners of the play-off match between ISL side Bengaluru FC and Maldives' Club Eagles to be played later on Sunday). It will be followed by matches on August 21 (vs Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation) and August 24 (vs Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings).

Male (Maldives), Aug 15 (IANS) The 21-member Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) has reached Maldives for their upcoming AFC Cup matches in Group D, South Zone beginning on August 18.

Arindam Bhattacharja, Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Subhasish Bose, Avilash Paul, Ashutosh Mehta, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, SK Sahil, Bidyananda Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, N Engson Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh, David Williams and Hugo Boumous comprise the squad under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

Five out of six new signings for ATKMB since the 2020/21 ISL final defeat to Mumbai City FC earlier this year have made it to the squad. Only Joni Kauko doesn't feature in there. The central midfielder from Finland though was part of the camp in the build-up in Kolkata which lasted nearly two weeks.

According to rules, all participant clubs in the competition are allowed to have no more than four foreign players in their squad and one of these four must belong to an AFC-affiliated country. Aussie striker David Williams fulfils that criterion for the Kolkata-based team.

