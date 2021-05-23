Atletico Madrid defeat Valladolid to win La Liga 2020-21 title

Valladolid [Spain], May 23 (ANI): Goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez helped Atletico Madrid defeat Valladolid and as a result, Diego Simeone's side won the La Liga 2020-21 title.



Atletico Madrid defeated Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday and as a result, the side secured the title with 86 points from 38 matches. Real Madrid won 2-1 against Villarreal and as a result, the side finished at the second spot with 84 points.

This is the 11th time that Atletico Madrid has won the La Liga title. The last time they had won La Liga was way back in the 2013-14 season.

Last season, Real Madrid had won La Liga, but this time they failed to secure the title. Barcelona finished at the third spot this season after they won 1-0 against Eibar in their last game.

In the match between Atletico and Valladolid, the former got off to a good start as they got a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute as Oscar Piano scored the goal.

However, Atletico staged a strong comeback in the second half as Correa and Suarez got among the scoring charts, and as a result, the side won the match 2-1 to secure the title.

On the other hand, Yeremi Pino gave Villarreal a good start in the 20th minute against Real Madrid.

It looked like Real Madrid would suffer a loss, but in the 87th minute, Karim Benzema first got the equaliser for Real Madrid, and then Luka Modric got among the scoring to hand Madrid a 2-1 win. (ANI)

