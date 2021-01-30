Atletico Madrid duo Yannick, Mario test positive for Covid-19

Madrid [Spain], January 30 (ANI): Atletico Madrid have announced that midfielder Yannick Carrasco and defender Mario Hermoso have tested positive for the coronavirus.



"Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday," Atletico said in a statement.



The pair are now in self-isolation at home and will be unavailable to Diego Simeone for Atletico's LaLiga game at Cadiz on Sunday as they look to extend their seven-point lead at the top.

Both players started and played 90 minutes in Atletico's 3-1 win over Valencia on January 25.

Earlier, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez tested positive for the coronavirus in November last year. Currently, Suarez is the leading goal-scorer in the competition with 12 goals to his name.

Atletico is at the top spot in the LaLiga standings with 47 points in 18 games. Defending champions Real Madrid is at second place with 40 points in 19 games. (ANI)

