Atletico Madrid extend coach Diego Simeone's contract

The new deal, announced on Thursday evening, comes after Simeone led Atletico to last season's La Liga title -- the eighth trophy the club has won since he took over at the end of 2011.

Madrid, July 9 (IANS) La Liga champions Atletico Madrid announced the extension of the contract of coach Diego Simeone and his technical staff until the end of June 2024.

His first season at the club he represented in two spells -- as a player he saw Atletico win the Europa League, while in the 2012/13 campaign, they won the UEFA Supercup and the Copa del Rey, beating Real Madrid in the final, reports Xinhua.

The following season Atletico won the 10th La Liga title in their history, drawing the last game of the season away to FC Barcelona to claim the title, while the following campaign they won the Spanish Supercup, but suffered the first of two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid.

2018 saw Atletico repeat their success in the Europa League and they followed that with another European Supercup success the following season, before their impressive success in last season's Liga.

Simeone has been in charge of 527 matches, losing just 16 per cent of those encounters as he built a notoriously difficult team to score goals against.

