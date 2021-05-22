Atletico Madrid will give their life to win LaLiga, says Simeone

Madrid [Spain], May 22 (ANI): Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said that his players will give their lives in order to be crowned LaLiga champions.



The title race has gone down to the wire this season and the winners are set to be determined later on Saturday. Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their last game of this season and they are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

If Atletico manages to win this match, then they will secure the LaLiga title.

"It is a final where two teams fight for different goals. Both are going to give their lives to achieve those goals. As we have been throughout the season, we will be immersed in solving our game. We will try to take it to where we can harm them," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"It has been a very long season in which we have all gone through many situations. This is LaLiga, and we find ourselves fighting for the title," he added.

Real Madrid will play against Villarreal in their last game of the season, and Zinedine Zidane's side needs to win this match in order to keep their hopes alive of winning LaLiga.

If Real Madrid wins their game, and Atletico plays out a draw, then both teams will be level on points and then the title would be won by Zidane's side as they have a better head-to-head record. (ANI)