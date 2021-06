Nottingham, June 15 (IANS) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the second round of the Nottingham Trophy grass court tournament here on Tuesday with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) over 229th ranked Leonardo Mayer of Argentina.

Ramanathan, who is ranked 211th on the ATP Tour, next plays Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the ATP Challenger tournament.