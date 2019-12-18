Atul Wassan relieved after being removed as Delhi's chief selector

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association's (DDCA) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) met on Wednesday and selected the junior and senior selection committee. While the CAC consists of Robin Singh Jr, Parwinder Awana and Sumit Narwal, former all-rounder Narwal wasn't present for the meeting which saw Bantu Singh replacing Atul Wassan as the chief of the senior selection committee.

Speaking to IANS, Wassan said that it was actually good that he had been removed because he didn't really wish to continue after the change of regime and the way matters are being handled by the current officials in the association.

"There are issues which are untenable. Things are being done in arbitrary manner and I wasn't happy with it. Just because the regime has changed they are doing things unilaterally. We all know what is at play and what is the locus standi of the CAC. What is the rule behind it. As if these guys have only played cricket. They want puppet. It was going to be a train wreck. They realized they would have had problems if they had to continue with me and that is why they have done it. It is good riddance for me," he smiled. The senior selection committee comprises of Bantu, Chetan Nanda and Anil Bhardwaj. The junior committee comprises of Ashu Dani, Karan Dubey and Pradeep Chawla as per the DDCA release. Sanjay Bhardwaj was the convenor of the meeting. The CAC was appointed on Monday for the domestic season 2019-20.