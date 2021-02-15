Aubameyang scores hat-trick as Arsenal defeat Leeds United

London [UK], February 15 (ANI): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal registered a comfortable 4-2 win over Leeds United here on Sunday.



With this win, Arsenal ended their three-match winless run and returned to winning ways.

Aubameyang scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute before doubling Arsenal's lead in the 41st minute. Arsenal went 2-0 ahead from the penalty spot as Aubameyang sent Meslier the wrong way after the Leeds goalkeeper had fouled Bukayo Saka.

Four minutes later, Hector Bellerin netted a goal to put Arsenal in a commanding position. Aubameyang completed his treble two minutes after the break with a close-range header from Emile Smith Rowe's delivery.

Leeds United opened their account in the 58th minute through Pascal Struijk. Helder Costa then found the back of the net, taking the scoreline to 4-2.

The victory moves Arsenal above Leeds United to 10th spot on 34 points. Leeds United slipped to 11th, two points behind Arsenal. (ANI)

