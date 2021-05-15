Aus IPL contingent may land in Sydney, BCCI to foot bill: Report

Sydney, May 15 (IANS) The Australian cricket contingent that was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will return home within a day or two and quarantine in Sydney with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) likely to foot the bill for travel and quarantine.

The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison had announced last week that the flights to repatriate Australian citizens stranded in India will start from May 15, Saturday. The first flight carrying the Aussie citizens reached Darwin on Saturday, though many of them were not allowed to board it since they tested positive for Covid-19.