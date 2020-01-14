Aus put India to bat in Mumbai ODI, Labuschagne makes debut (Toss)

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede.

"We are going to bowl first. Hopefully, there will be some dew later. The feeling is very good. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well. We are going with two spinners," Finch said after winning the toss.

Marnus Labuschagne makes his ODI debut for Australia. He becomes the 229th player for Australia to play ODI cricket.

"It is a good challenge for us. We are pretty happy to be batting first. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much. They won last time. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited," said India skipper Virat Kohli. Playing XIs: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa aak/kr