Aus W v Ind W, 2nd T20I: Our best performance of the series so far, says Lanning

Queensland [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning said the win over India in the second T20I on Saturday was the hosts' best performance in the multi-format series so far.



Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath held her nerve to beat India by 4 wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Carrara Oval. The home side chased the target of 119 in the 19.1 overs to seal the multi-format series with one match to spare.

"I thought we bowled and fielded extremely well. It was probably our best performance of the series so far. Tahlia McGrath was able to bring us home which was exciting for her. She's looked really good all series," Lanning said after the match.

Tahlia McGrath was the architect of this win for Australia as she scored an unbeaten 42, opener Beth Mooney also played a valuable inning of 34 for the home side.

Speaking about her game, McGrath said, "Pretty good feeling. Bowlers set it up for us. The ball was holding up a bit, it was a little tricky but we got over the line. Has been an unreal series and has seen exciting cricket. The conditions have been a little tricky. We will review the whole performance and get ready to roll again."

Australia won the ODI series 2-1, drew the Test and now this win in the second T20I has handed them the series. (ANI)

