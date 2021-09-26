AUS W v IND W, 3rd ODI: Gardner, Mooney help hosts post 264/9

Mackay [Australia], September 26 (ANI): Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney played knocks of 67 and 52 respectively as Australia posted a total of 264/9 against India in the third and final ODI here at the Harrup Park on Sunday.



Opting to bat, opening batters Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy put on 41 runs for the opening wicket, but this stand was broken in the ninth over as Jhulan Goswami dismissed Haynes (13). Indian bowlers then managed to get on top of Australia as Meg Lanning (0), Healy (35), and Ellyse Perry (26) departed in a matter of few overs and the hosts were reduced to 87/4 in the 25th over.

Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner then got together at the crease and both helped the hosts in retrieving the innings. Both batters went past their respective 50-run mark and put up a fifth-wicket stand of 98 runs. India was finally able to break the partnership in the 40th over as Sneh Rana got the better of Mooney (52), reducing Australia to 185/5.

Gardner (67) was eventually sent back to the pavilion by Pooja Vastrakar in the 45th over and hopes of Australia reaching a score of more than 250 relied heavily on Tahlia McGrath.

In the end, McGrath did not disappoint scoring 47 off just 32 balls, helping the hosts post a score of more than the 260-run mark. For India, Jhulan and Pooja scalped three wickets each.

Brief Scores: Australia 264/9 (Ashleigh Gardner 67, Beth Mooney 52; Jhulan Goswami 3-37) vs India. (ANI)

