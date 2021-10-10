Aus W v Ind W, 3rd T20I: Visitors win toss, opt to bowl

Queensland [Australia], October 10 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third and final T20I here at the Carrara Oval on Sunday.



At the time of the toss, Harmanpreet said: "We are going to bowl first. That is what we have been wanting to do from day 1. We have one change.

On the other hand, said: "We were gonna bat first anyway. Excited to finish the series on a good note."

Australia batters had held their nerve to beat India by 4 wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Carrara Oval in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The home side chased the target of 119 in the 19.1 overs to seal the multi-format series with one match to spare. Australia won the ODI series 2-1, drew the Test and now the win in the second T20I handed them the series.

Tahlia McGrath was the architect of this win for Australia as she scored an unbeaten 42, opener Beth Mooney also played a valuable inning of 34 for the home side. For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped three wickets while Shikha Pandey, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma returned with one wicket apiece.

Playing XI: Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh. (ANI)

