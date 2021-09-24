Aus W vs Ind W, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana hits fluent 86 as visitors post 274/7

Mackay [Australia], September 24 (ANI): Buoyed by Smriti Mandhana's 94-ball 86 and a quickfire 28 by Jhulan Goswami, India managed to score a challenging 274/7 in their 50 overs against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, on Friday.



Mandhana showed class at the top as she looked all set to reach the three-figure mark. While the opener fell short by 14 runs, a 50-ball 44 by Richa Ghosh and a late flourish from Jhulan and Pooja Vastrakar (29 off 37 balls) helped India reach a total they will look to defend with confidence.

Earlier, Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field. India openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma got off to a quality start as they put on 68/0 in the first 10 overs. While Shafali is known to be the aggressor, it was Mandhana who looked to take on the Australian bowlers as he raced to 44 off 40 balls in the first 10.

Just when it looked like India would further strengthen the position at the top, Molineux sent Shafali packing for 22 against the run of play in the 12th over. Skipper Mithali Raj was unlucky as there was huge mix-up that saw her caught short of her crease and she had to walk back to the pavilion for a 23-ball 8.

But Mandhana combined with the other batters to ensure that India didn't fall short of the 250-run mark in the second game. For Australia, while Tahlia McGrath finished with figures of 3/45, Sophie Molineux picked two for 28.

Brief Scores: India 274/7 (Mandhana 86; Tahlia 3/45) vs Australia (ANI)

