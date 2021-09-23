Aus W vs Ind W: Rachael Haynes struck on elbow on eve of second ODI

Mackay [Australia], September 23 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes suffered an injury scare on the eve of the second ODI against India as he was struck on the elbow.



As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, footage from Cricket Australia showed vice-captain Haynes turning away in pain before leaving the net a few moments after the blow and she was later sent for a scan.

Meanwhile, India women's batting coach Shiv Sunder Das on Thursday confirmed star batter Harmanpreet Kaur is still not fit, and hence would not be available for the second ODI against Australia.

Australia had thrashed India by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series which was played on Tuesday. Chasing 226, the Southern Stars got over the line with 54 balls to spare as Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 126 for the first wicket.

"I think right now she (Harmanpreet) is not fit and I think she is not available for the next game," said Das while replying to an ANI query during a virtual pre-match press conference.

India registered a score of 225/8 in the first ODI owing to Mithali Raj's knock of 61 runs, but none of the other batters were able to stay at the crease for a long time. It was due to Richa Ghosh's cameo that India was able to get over the 220-run mark. (ANI)

