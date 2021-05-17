Aussie cricketer charged with possessing child abuse material

Aaron Summers, who represented Tasmania in state cricket, Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League and Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 league, was asked to appear before a court for the two charges.

Melbourne, May 17 (IANS) A former Australian state cricketer has been charged with 'possessing child abuse material' and 'grooming a minor'.

"Aaron Summers, 25, appeared in front of the Darwin Local Court (Northern Territory), with police alleging that his mobile phone contained child abuse videos," said a report in The Age.

Summers, who is a fast bowler, was due to play NT Cricket 365 tournament, an event run by Cricket Australia and featuring many current and former state and BBL players.

"A matter was brought to the attention of NT Cricket and was immediately actioned in accordance with our member protection policy. In line with the policy the matter was referred to the relevant authorities and is now being handled by police," Cricket Australia told The Age in a statement.

NT (Northern Territory) Police issued a statement in relation to the matter.

"Detectives from the Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team (JACET) arrested a 25-year-old man in Fannie Bay on Friday afternoon for child abuse material," the statement said.

"Police executed a section 3E Crimes Act 1914 (Cth) search warrant on the man and seized a mobile phone," it added.

-- IANS

