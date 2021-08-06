Aussie pacer Ellis first to take hat-trick on T20I debut

Dhaka, Aug 6 (IANS) Australian pace bowler Nathan Ellis became the first player to take hat-trick on T20 International debut as he picked three wickets on the last three balls of the Bangladesh innings in the third T20 International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur here on Friday.

Ellis bowled Mahmudullah on the fourth ball of his final over, then followed it up with a slower ball which saw Mustafizur Rahman hole out to deep mid-wicket. He achieved his hat-trick by having Mehedi Hasan caught at deep square leg.