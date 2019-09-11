Australia announce 12-man squad for fifth Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 11 (ANI): Australia on Wednesday announced their 12-man squad for the fifth Ashes Test match.

Mitchell Marsh has found a spot in the squad, replacing vice-captain Travis Head.

While stating the reason for Marsh's inclusion, skipper Tim Paine said they felt the need for an extra bowler.

"The reason Travis isn't playing is because we felt we needed extra bowling after a long series. We want to get the make-up right for this Test and unfortunately Travis misses out," Cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.



"He's disappointed he's not playing. No doubt he's in the top six or seven batsmen in this country," he added.

Australia's 12-man squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Australia have already retained the Ashes as they are on a 2-1 lead and the final Ashes Test match against England will begin from September 12. (ANI)

