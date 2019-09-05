Australia declares at 497/8, Smith scores double ton

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Steve Smith's double ton guided Australia to post a massive total of 497/8, after which they declared their innings in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England here on Thursday.

Smith amassed his third double century in his Test career. He played a knock of 211 runs before he was scalped by Joe Root.



Australia resumed their innings from 170/3 on day two. Smith and Travis Head built a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was found in front of the wickets by Stuart Broad.

Mathew Wade joined Smith in the middle and built a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket. Wade played a knock of 16 runs before he was caught by Root off Jack Leach.

Skipper Tim Paine and Smith stitched a 145-run partnership to get past the 350-run mark. Paine (58) was caught behind the stumps by Johnny Bairstow off Craig Overton. Mitchell Starc and Nathon Lyon added some crucial runs in the lower order and played an unbeaten knock of 54 and 26 to reach a total of 497 for the loss of eight wickets.



For England, Stuart Broad scalped three wickets while Jack Leach and Craig Overton bagged two wickets each. (ANI)

