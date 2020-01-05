Australia extend lead to 243 runs over New Zealand at Sydney Test

Sydney [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Australia extended their lead to 243 runs over New Zealand in the third Test on Sunday.

Australia were at 40 without the loss of any wicket at the end of the play on day three. David Warner and Joe Burns are at 23 and 16 runs respectively.

Earlier in the day, Australia bowled out Kiwis for 251 in their first innings. The visitors resumed their play from 63/0 on day three.They suffered an early blow as they lost opener Tom Blundell (34) after just adding five runs to the scoreboard. Jeet Raval and skipper Tom Latham stitched a 49-run stand for the second wicket.Raval was picked by spinner Nathan Lyon after scoring 31 runs. In the next over, Latham (49) was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins.At that time Kiwis were at 117/3. Ross Taylor played a short stint of 22 runs before being dismissed by Cummins.BJ Watling and Glenn Phillips added a brief partnership of 18 runs. The former was bowled out by Mitchell Starc after playing a knock of nine runs.Phillips (52) scored highest runs for New Zealand and was scalped by Cummins. Colin de Grandhomme (20) and Todd Astle (25*) were the only two batsmen to score runs in double figures in the lower order.For the hosts, Nathan Lyon bagged fifer while Cummins clinched three wickets. (ANI)