Australia include pace bowler Scott Boland in Ashes squad

Melbourne, Dec 21 (IANS) Australia on Tuesday added a 16th member to their Ashes squad, selecting 32-year-old pace bowler Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test commencing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26.

Boland, who has so far played 14 ODIs and three T20I and is a prolific wicket-taker in Australian First-class cricket -- 272 wickets in 79 games -- is reportedly a cover for the bowling attack, which was hit by injury to Josh Hazlewood in the first Test and Covid-enforced isolation for Pat Cummins in the second Test.