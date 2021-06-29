Australia men's football team announced for Olympics

Sydney, June 29 (IANS) The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Tuesday revealed its men's football team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the "Olyroos" returning to the Olympic arena for the first time since Beijing 2008.

Coached by Seoul 1988 Olympian Graham Arnold, the team includes 18 Olympic debutants. The delay to the Games resulted in an extension of the age group, with Mitchell Duke and Ruon Tongyik being selected as overage players, reports Xinhua.