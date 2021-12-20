Australia name unchanged squad for remaining Ashes Tests

Adelaide, Dec 20 (IANS) Australia on Monday named an unchanged squad for the rest of the Ashes series, with regular skipper Pat Cummins and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood confirmed to return as the hosts look to the Boxing Day Test to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

With Cummins -- omitted from the second Test after he came in contact with a Covid-positive person -- and Hazlewood, who is back to full fitness after a side strain, available for the MCG Test from December 26, Australia are facing a big selection dilemma.