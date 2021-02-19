Australia-New Zealand T20 series live on FanCode in India

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Australia's T20 Internationals tour of New Zealand will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode in India.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is ready to host the Australia cricket team and has confirmed the schedule for the five T20 International matches against their Trans-Tasman neighbours. The five-match series, which begins on February 22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, can be followed from 11.30 am IST.