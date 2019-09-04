Australia opt to bat in 4th Ashes Test (Toss)

Australia have brought in left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith in place of James Pattinson and Usman Khawaja.

On the other hand, England have also made one change to their Playing XI, which featured in the last match at Headingley by including right-arm fast bowler Craig Overton for Chris Woakes.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Playing XIs: Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.