Australia's 23-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers announced

Sydney [Australia], Oct 4 (ANI): Australia men's national football team's coach Graham Arnold on Friday announced a 23-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

Trent Sainsbury is a notable absentee from the squad due to minor injury but the coach said the defender remains on stand-by for the squad.



"Our group did very well in their first qualifier away from home, so I am pleased to be able to maintain significant consistency within the squad as we seek to build upon our strong start to qualifying for Qatar," Arnold said in a statement.

"Trent is managing a minor injury but remains on stand-by for the squad should we need to call him in. Bailey is a big part of our plans and a great player and person to have in the squad, so we are pleased that he will be with us this month," he added.

Australia 23-man squad: Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Brandon Borrello, Milos Degenek, Apostolos Giannou, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Ryan, Brad Smith, Harry Souttar, Adam Taggart, Bailey Wright.

Australia will compete against Nepal on October 10 before facing Taipei on October 15. (ANI)

