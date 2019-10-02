Australia's Alyssa Healy sets new record in women's T20Is

Healy played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 148 to help Australia post a monumental total of 226/2 against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Wednesday at the North Sydney Oval.

During her 61-ball knock, Healy smashed 19 boundaries and 7 sixes. She brought up her century off 46 balls, the second fastest in history and fastest by an Australian. Having celebrated her 100th T20I two days ago, teh 29-year-old comfortably passed her previous personal best of 90.

"It was just one of those days where everything seemed to come out of the middle, so I'll take that," Healy told Fox Cricket.

She went past her skipper Meg Lanning's 133* which the latter had scored against England on July 26 earlier this year. The record for the highest individual score by an Indian woman in T20Is belongs to Harmanpreet Kaur who had scored 103 runs against New Zealand in November last year.