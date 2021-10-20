Australia spinner Lyon suffers mild concussion in intra-squad match

It also added that Lyon is expected to be available for NSW's opening match in Sheffield Shield against Victoria at Drummoyne Oval on October 27.

Sydney, Oct 20 (IANS) Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has suffered a mild concussion while fielding, leading to his withdrawal from an intra-squad match of his state team New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney on Tuesday, said Cricket NSW on Wednesday.

"In NSW's 3-day intra-squad trial match that began yesterday, Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion and as a precaution has withdrawn from the rest of the fixture. Lyon was injured while fielding late in the day, after bowling 20 well executed overs (1/79), and is expected to play in next week's Sheffield Shield opener," said Cricket NSW on its website.

This is the second news in a week about an Australia Test player suffering from concussion. Last week, young batter Will Pucovski suffered a concussion a during a practice session with his state side Victoria. As of now, there is no news on the 23-year-old's availability for Victoria in the domestic season.

The 33-year-old Lyon has played 100 Tests for Australia after making his debut in 2011 and has taken 399 wickets so far at an average of 32.12.

