Australia to go with Josh Hazlewood over Mitchell Starc for second Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Australia have finally made a 'tough call' and opted to go with Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test match over Mitchell Starc, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday.

Day one of the second Ashes Test got abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Lord's. As a result, the second Ashes Test match will witness a four-day action.

However, Langer has cleared the air that Hazlewood will feature in the match when it gets underway."(Hazlewood) has got an outstanding record. He's built up over the past few months. He missed out on the World Cup because we felt he hadn't played much cricket. We know he's an outstanding bowler, we know that the style of play against England that his best and he should execute those plans really well," Cricket.com.au quoted Justin Langer"He has bowled well the last couple of weeks and we hope he does a good job this Test match. Don't get me wrong, it was a hard decision (picking Hazlewood over Starc). If it comes off we know what we are doing, if it doesn't we don't, that's just the business we are in. It was a tough call," he added.Moreover, England pacer Jofra Archer has also received his first Test cap before the match got abandoned which confirms that the 24-year-old will make his Test debut at Lord's. (ANI)